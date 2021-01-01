Youtube img
Play

Subzero Engineering: Sustainable solutions for data centres

Technology
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

GfK and VMware: Innovating together on hybrid cloud

Technology
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

Group Management: Superior compliance in construction

Technology
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

THEIA - The Army's digital transformation program

Leadership & Strategy
Watch now

Videos
Leadership & Strategy
Explore
Youtube img
Play

THEIA - The Army's digital transformation program

Leadership & Strategy
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

How Pure Storage is supporting Programme THEIA

Leadership & Strategy
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

SAS and the British Army

Leadership & Strategy
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

Enabling cyber-resilience in the era of emerging technology

Leadership & Strategy
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

Cybersecurity challenges in the 4th Industrial Revolution

Leadership & Strategy
Watch now
Corporate Finance
Explore
Youtube img
Play

Frictionless banking, the Salesforce way

Corporate Finance
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

Mondia Introduction Video

Corporate Finance
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

Mambu in 2020 - CEO and Co-Founder, Eugene Danilkis

Corporate Finance
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

A decade of changing banking

Corporate Finance
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

Digital Finance - Finance Transformation at Deloitte

Corporate Finance
Watch now
Technology
Explore
Youtube img
Play

Subzero Engineering: Sustainable solutions for data centres

Technology
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

GfK and VMware: Innovating together on hybrid cloud

Technology
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

Group Management: Superior compliance in construction

Technology
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

SAS: Improving the British Army’s decision making with data

Technology
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

Grupo Espinosa: 70 years of constant evolution

Technology
Watch now
Digital Strategy
Explore
Youtube img
Play

NetNumber: Time for a cloud-native transformation

Digital Strategy
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

BCA Marketplace - Seating customers in the driving seat from virtual auctions to online buying

Digital Strategy
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

BSF’s Digital Transformation Journey & Digital Banking Futures

Digital Strategy
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

Nittu Thomas | SAP Partnership and Digital Transformation

Digital Strategy
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

NOVO BANCO’S Digital Transformation

Digital Strategy
Watch now
Human Capital
Explore
Youtube img
Play

Hannah Ashiokai Akrong from Vodafone Ghana talks about the power of Human Resources

Human Capital
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

Alan Donnelly talks about Customer Engagement at Salesforce

Human Capital
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

M E N Z I E S #BrighterThinking

Human Capital
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

Becoming a cloud first organisation | Gerald Waterfield | Save The Children

Human Capital
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

The power of people, process, and technology in data analytics | Adriaan Van Horenbeek | SAS

Human Capital
Watch now
Sustainability
Explore
Youtube img
Play

Revolutionising the future for sustainable data centres | Will Thornton | BladeRoom

Sustainability
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

Huw Owen from Ark Data Centres talks about sustainability

Sustainability
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

Markus Mirgeler from Clariant International talks about sustainability

Sustainability
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

RISE for Utilities - Experience the latest features delivered by the SAP Cloud for Utilities Program

Sustainability
Watch now