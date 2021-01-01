All Company Reports

Featured

Taurus Group: Open platforms, HPC & Industry 4.0

Arun Garg (Taurus Group), Menno Kortekaas (Circle B), Alex Ninaber (ClusterVision), and Jitesh Kohli (Solulever) discuss their collaborative ecosystem

Read more
Featured

Careem driving digital transformation in the Middle East

Super App service, Careem, are expanding its operations to support the digital transformation of the Middle East region

Read more
Featured

Siemens appetite for solutions ignites sustainability

A long history of excellence in industry, energy, mobility, healthcare and infrastructure has propelled the German company into a new era.

Read more
Featured

Radisson Hotel Group – leading by example on sustainability

Inge Huijbrechts, Global Senior Vice President Sustainability, Security and Corporate Communications, Radisson Hotel Group, looks to a bright future

Read more
Featured

Inside Asiacell’s customer-driven digital transformation

Chra Hussain, CCO of Asiacell, talks technology, team building, and always ensuring the customer comes first.

Read more
Featured

UK Government: Saving lives with NHS Test & Trace

Jacqui Rock, Chief Commercial Officer for NHS Test & Trace for UK Government, on leading the response that’s winning the digital war against COVID-19

Read more

Spectris: Sustainable approach to cybersecurity

Adam Forde CIO and Anna-Lisa Miller CISO of Spectris - providing insight through precision measurement - discuss their digital strategy and cybersecurity

Read more

QIAGEN: Prevention is better than cure

How QIAGEN’s cybersecurity expert is working to stay one step ahead of cyber attackers

Read more