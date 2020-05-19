Avaya: Building up the customer journey

In the last five years, the need for companies to digitise their services in order to diversify their product portfolios and cater towards changing customer demands, has grown exponentially.

Established nearly 20 years ago, Avaya has become well-versed in the development of key technologies, and has been behind a number of smart, business-led omnichannel solutions to support corporate users anytime, anywhere.

Gaining longstanding expertise in the markets in which it is situated, Avaya adopts a global presence, and works to bring people together by focusing on developing technologies to support team engagement and collaboration. This has allowed the company to improve efficiencies in production, and deliver exceptional customer service across all its operations.

Its three new business products, Avaya Equinox Suite, Avaya Oceana and Avaya Breeze have seen the company deliver solutions which are flexible, personable and tailored to each individual or business. The products have also been built to become highly scalable, and are accessible through public, hybrid and private cloud technologies, an attractive feat for any growing business.

Avaya’s Equinox Suite has become its most advanced communication tool. Centralising all services through one software platform; from voice messaging and group video, to emails, calendars and workflows – users can gain access to information anytime, anywhere. In a world where corporate users are continually on the move, such technology ensures that users remain productive and engaged. The software is also accessible through mobile, and is operational without VPN connectivity.

“All servers and applications running can be combined, which means a more efficient solution,” explains Managing Director Patrik Spoerri. “Users will be able to communicate in teams, drag and drop users into meetings, or extend or shrink the number of people in the chain, making the technology highly flexible.”

Supporting the customer journey

The use of sophisticated analytics will enable Avaya to better understand user needs and develop future solutions. “Avaya’s Oceana allows you to optimise, transform and digitise. More than just that, it gets detailed information on how people work, enabling sophisticated statistics to be drawn out of the system,” explains Spoerri.

The platform provides exceptional support, fully tracking a user’s journey. A useful tool to track staff training needs, for example, Avaya Oceana captures all interactive data, delivering key insights in real time. Such reporting capabilities can also highlight trends and guarantee optimal performance and reduce potential risks.

Avaya’s third developed product, Avaya Breeze, works to strengthen the capabilities of Avaya Oceana. “Users can build or integrate apps, add, decline or cancel them on this platform,” says Spoerri. “It can be used for special functionalities, so Breeze is a similar solution which gives users the rights to customer information, connect to servers, applications, databases, to CRM and URPE systems, and use the data if the customer allows, to react to the information supplied.

“For example, if you have pieces of equipment which are sold out, users can send out a push mail to tell the responsible person to order more stock. We used to do this in the hospitals in Switzerland. As soon as equipment leaves the hospital, the service is tracked.”

Breeze is therefore also able to integrate and support ongoing workflows through its visual, workflow building tool, fully connecting users and reducing time for tasks to be completed, delivering significant cost savings for businesses.

Customer care

With experts situated in nearly 30 countries, Avaya’s solutions have been built to provide exceptional business performance, where users can gain an immediate level of support 24-7. Chat or video services have been built to fully support the user, something which has become one of the Avaya’s key strengths, leading to higher levels of team productivity.

However, going forward, Spoerri adds that security will become a key focus across all areas of its services. “It will be vital for customers to understand what the solutions are and how such information can be protected through Avaya’s IT infrastructure,” he says.

“Consulting is an important step where we want to go. We want to help customers to understand how they can implement our solution in their business processes, how we can help them make more money with their organisations, and how they can optimise things, and so on.

“This can start at the very low end of the dollar, it’s not always a huge project.”

This framework will see Avaya increasingly work with users to ensure that there are no interruptions in their business operations and thus minimising money wastage.

Long term investments

Avaya will also invest heavily on the recruitment side as business grows, sourcing local talent to lead the way in developing new solutions, and possibly bring in external companies to support building new pieces of software.

“It’s not only technology – it’s really process-orientated thinking and engineering, as well as understanding the business,” explains Spoerri. “How our technologies can be optimised with how customers work, and how they can use this technology in combination with their people much more efficiently, in order to gain easy access to solutions and essential information.

“We are really the first company to build up the customer journey, and are able to deliver this framework with a really open connectivity.

“We can, through the access of all the different IT solutions, bring a diverse number of solutions to customers and provide the real-time information to bring people together.

“We are a small company, but we deliver a powerful solution to the market. This is what makes Avaya successful,” Spoerri concludes.