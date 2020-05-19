Customer focused company with creative solutions

With a comprehensive focus on efficiency, customer satisfaction, and innovative products, Atlas Copco's Drilling Solutions division is improving the outlook of the manufacturing industry

Atlas Copco’s rich history dates back to 1873 when the company began in Sweden building railroad equipment. Over the years the company has judiciously diversified its business into four different trade areas with products and services ranging from compressors, mining equipment, construction equipment, and electric and pneumatic tools.

Acquired in 2004 when the company purchased Ingersoll-Rand Drilling Solutions, Atlas Copco Drilling Solutions is the newest division of the company’s Mining and Rock Excavation Technique business sector. Through state-of-the-art technology and customer focus, Atlas Copco’s drilling sector strives to provide the ideal combination of efficiency, productivity, and value in all of their products.

“The most important aspect of our company is being customer focused with creative solutions,” says Per-Magnus Hyltenius, vice president of production for Atlas Copco Drilling Solutions. “We believe this is what places us in the forefront of our industry.”

Efficiency is the name of the game

Located in Garland, TX, Atlas Copco Drilling Solutions serves as the global headquarters for the company’s rotary drilling division. The facility manufactures equipment onsite for mining, oil and gas, quarry and water well industries around the world.

Since the acquisition of Ingersoll-Rand Drilling Solutions, Atlas Copco has worked rigorously to improve operations internally and externally. The company’s improvements include developing better operation efficiencies, upgrading the facility, implementing innovative technology, and investing in its employees.

“We operate lean and to do so, you have to have good people and empower them,” says Jon Torpy, vp of marketing – blasthole drills at Atlas Copco Drilling Solutions. “Our people are the reason we thrive and succeed in this environment.”

With over 600 employees at its Garland facility, Atlas Copco recognizes its employees are vital to its success. Along with providing competitive compensation and benefit packages, the company strives to empower staff by providing ownership of their job responsibilities.

“We want our employees to take ownership and excel at their job duties,’ says Torpy. “For example, our staffs who organize equipment parts have their pictures at the end of the aisle to signify accountability. I believe actions like this improve employee morale as well as offer a sense of ownership.

To ensure operations are as lean as possible the company implements 40 hours of individualized training for employees each year. Training covers everything from production standards, lean operations, safety guidelines, and any additional training applicable to that team member’s role. Safety is a major focus for the company and as a world leader in the mining and construction industry, Atlas Copco is committed to working endlessly to ensure employees preserve Atlas Copco’s highest safety standards.

Customer-driven service

While superior products are what Atlas Copco is known for, customer satisfaction is what keeps business coming back. The company provides an array of services from financing, operator training, after-purchase maintenance, and customer support.

According to Torpy, the heart of Atlas Copco’s success lies is providing excellent customer service. “Along with having the highest quality equipment, I believe our relationship with our customers and how we work with them is why they continue to choose Atlas Copco.”

“We try and make it as easy as possible to do business with us,” says Torpy. “That is what our customers have told us they like about working with us.

The company’s well-trained employees are able to offer customers premium service support for all of their drilling needs. Atlas Copco’s Service Technicians go through a meticulous certification process; ensuring customers always get the best possible technical support whenever needed.

“One of the ways we measure our clients satisfaction is through the regular use of customer surveys,” says Hyltenius. “The feedback we get continuously helps us improve our product and service offering.”

Creative solutions

To remain on the cutting-edge of product design, Atlas Copco implements a research and design team focused on listening to its customers, and designing products the customers want. The company employs a customer-driven engineering team that utilizes customer feedback in all of its current and past products to provide creative solutions.

Technology plays a pivotal role in the pioneering of new products at Atlas Copco. The company uses the latest technologies in all of its dealings, whether it’s inventory software or engineering programs, and strives to be the leader of technology.

“To be at the forefront of product efficiency we must maintain constant interaction and innovation,” says Hyltenius.

The company is also on the forefront of environmental awareness. Along with working to provide clean engine technology and applications that reduce fuel consumption, Atlas Copco is engaged in sustainable practices and initiatives. The company has set up its own organization called ‘Water for All’, which works to provide clean drinking water to those in need by raising awareness and funds.

Although the tradition of innovation at Atlas Copco dates back to the Group’s founding in 1873, the core business remains much the same – Superior products with top-notch customer service.

“We will continue investing in our existing products to improve efficiency, ergonomics, and environmental impact,” says Hyltenius. “The proudest aspect of our business is our creative and talented people who have helped us be one of the leading companies in this business.”