Digitising the Business

Innovation in operation

Fine Hygienic Holding is the MENA region’s number one tissue maker. Its products sell in more than 29 countries outside MENA, with new markets being added each year.

Introducing brand-new technologies to the region was never new to FHH. In 1991, the company introduced the first fully-automated paper mill, which was the largest capacity machine in the Middle East at the time. In 1996, FHH founded another paper mill that surpassed the size of the first one, maintaining its leading position in the region.

For FHH, innovation was never limited to machinery, as it revolutionized the industry with various innovations, mainly “SteriPro”. This patented technology is utilized in the manufacturing process by using an ultra-violet sterilization technique with a fully automated ‘no hands’ manufacturing method to reduce the hazard of contact with germs. FHH was also the first to introduce the “WetPro” technology to the Middle East, allowing tissues to handle substantial quantities of water and remain intact while fully disintegrating when flushed.

In terms of energy innovation, FHH succeeded in setting a new industry standard for power co-generation in the world, as it brought three existing parties to create a self-sufficient model for power generation at its paper mill in Egypt.

“Innovation is one of our strategic priorities when it comes to meeting our consumer and customer needs. We are keen on ensuring continuous plant automation, product development and constantly finding means for increasing energy savings, cost efficiencies and productivity.” Says Salim Karadsheh, Group CEO.



Technology at the heart of the business

Fine Hygienic Holding currently employs around 4,200 people across a range of countries. Although it remains headquartered in Jordan, with a varied portfolio of operations and products under its control, FHH manufactures, converts, sells and exports to over 45 markets worldwide. Such a range of offerings, often demands a certain degree of complexity and a need for advanced technologies.

With such diversity of business processes, FHH’s Head of Business Technology, Bassem El-Wazir and his team have been working tirelessly to keep up with latest technologies and business evolution, and to maintain the technology advancement that the group has always had. From unifying legacy systems to providing business solutions and insights, Business Technology at FHH has become a denominator at the heart of the company.

“With the use of technology we have enabled a culture of innovation that allows employees to become innovators. We developed a system that rewards creative and insightful ideas submitted by employees for any product or practice” Says Bassem El-Wazir.

Digitizing the Business

”FHH had always believed in BT as a driver to business growth. This is strongly reflected in the sizable investments that are allocated to achieve business digitization needs” Says El-Wazir. In 2010, the group embarked on a strategic ERP consolidation and process unification project across all business units. “We were empowered with the allocation of a 10 million dollar budget for our project to be spent over the period of five years,” El-Wazir says.

“Our mission is to consistently empower our users with the knowledge and provide them with business insights that they need. We provide business intelligence, advanced analytics and digital business solutions, that provide a competitive advantage to the group and brings us closer to our consumers and customers,” he added.

The digital transformation has had a profound effect on how FHH’s workforce employs its resources, as El-Wazir explains. Now, the work of numerous employees from across the group is completely dependent on the latest technologies and software. Certain mobile based applications for example, did not only improve sales’ efficiency, but also created a more comfortable and convenient way of doing business.

According to El-Wazir, Business Technology serves as a significant value driver for the business. One of the BT responsibilities is to improve performance through providing business solutions that help grow the business. “This is where our Home Delivery App and B2B e-commerce service (FineStore.com) come to play.”

“Taking the time and effort to invest in overhauling its infrastructure – not to mention placing information technology closer to the centre of its entire operations – has been a rewarding challenge for Fine Hygienic Holding” El-Wazir concluded. Today, the company is not only able to measure performance and ensure accuracy like never before, but it is also able to do that while offering both customers and employees a fully interactive experience. Proud of its past and confident of its future, the Group is looking forward to further growth, both at home and abroad with innovation and technology as its main drivers.