By unlocking the true value of technology, Kempinski Gold Coast City has sought to transform the guest experience

A strengthening worldwide economy has led to a significant boom in global tourism.

The hotel business is thriving, where smaller enterprises are competing against large corporations in developing new products and services to entice travellers.

Situated within the hospitality industry for over a century, Europe’s oldest luxury hotel group, Kempinski Hotels, provides guests with unforgettable experiences, inspired by exquisite European flair. Believing that life should be lived in style, its growing collection of distinguished properties provide a five-star, European luxury service, wherever the destination may be.

“If you visit Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra you’ll immediately observe the European cultural fusion engaged with technology. Likewise, a visit to Kempinski Summerland Hotel & Resort, Beirut reflects the culture of the destination” explains Khaled Koro, IT Manager for Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City.

Joining the Group in 2016 to support the opening of Kempinski’s first European luxury hotel and Resort in Lebanon, Koro believes that technology has been a significant driver across the group’s operations. Working alongside designers and contractors, Kempinski has overhauled its digital infrastructure and outdated network to radically enhance its performance.

Implementing new digital tools

Implementing high standards across its entire portfolio, Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City has adopted new digital tools to support staff and engage with customers.

From migrating its fibre connection and increasing its bandwidth capabilities, the group has worked alongside esteemed technology leaders to install wireless and mobile technologies, network switching capabilities, point-of-sales systems for restaurants and more. Hence improving efficiency and reliability.

For guests, Internet Protocol Television (IPTV), is installed in all rooms where they can gain full access to view bills and other interactive services.

“We also use technology to enhance check-in and check-out experiences for guests and suitable applications for housekeeping, engineering and other operational departments,” he adds.

“These applications will instantly communicate the rooms’ status update, additional requests and more. Nowadays, Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City has invested in migrating into mobile technology. So, from having every room attendant having a smartphone, this particular application has enhanced the employees’ productivity.”

Disrupting present business models

Fully enhancing its network and guests’ services, Koro is continuing to seek new ways to further utilise data and analytics to transform ways of working and guarantee further business growth.

“Whether it's a hotel property, museum, or tourist destination, guests are able to take a look without even leaving their living room due to upcoming inventions in the next 10 years. The goal is to offer a preview of what guests will experience, or offer the next big thing.”

“Technology is going to further reshape the way we do business. All the big enterprises worldwide are focusing on the Internet of Things (IoT) and virtual reality (VR),” explains Koro.

Recreating success

Following the successful opening of its first hotel in Lebanon, Koro is expected to deliver the same success by moving to Accra, Ghana, and implement policies, standards and keep the technology up-to-date with the latest software and hardware releases. However, with limited technology providers available, challenges will be clear from the outset.

By partnering with authorised dealers and suppliers, Kempinski Gold Coast City has worked tirelessly to upgrade systems and servers and implement customer-focused tools and services. Eradicating the use of traditional newspapers, mobile applications and iPads are provided which enables e-newspapers to be accessed. Guests can also stream media over TV, mobile and tablets.

For corporate guests, the hotel in Accra has successfully delivered exceptional banquet events by providing advanced technology and support.

“From video and audio conferencing to banquet conferencing, we are implementing a new digital solution to promote our events at the hotel premises,” says Koro.

“Unlike the old days, the hotel lobby is equipped with a state-of-the-art digital screen guiding guests to the hotel events and their location.

“Future will utilise the VR technology in running more efficient “virtual” meetings whereby the individual won’t feel distant or remote from the other participants and would feel as all in one venue.

There will be truly no end to the value technology can add to travel and tourism, but we need to be careful it doesn't become so good that guests prefer technology over the real thing.”

By embracing technology, eliminating all paper-led processes and reaching business maturity, Kempinski Gold Coast City is no stranger to change and will continue to train its staff members on all technology which it believes to be essential to business growth, catering for luxury and offer memorable experiences for our guests.

“We are always up-to-date with technology; we invest in our employees for them to serve our guests at their best.” notes Koro.

“There are few hotels that can match us. Our service, believe me, is more exquisite, and more guest-oriented — technology is set to take us to the next level.”