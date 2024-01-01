Eviden

Eviden is an innovative leader in data-driven, secure and sustainable digital transformation with a strong and growing portfolio and comprehensive partner ecosystem. A new company formed as a carve out from Atos and focused on professional services, Eviden brings together the consulting, digital, big data, advanced computing and AI, and security divisions of Atos, and is set to become a fully independent company in 2024. Helping clients across both private and public sectors worldwide to achieve and sustain better performance, Eviden currently operates in 47 countries with over 57,000 people, and has an annual revenue of c.€5bn.