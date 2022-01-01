AB-INbev

Ab-InBev is a multinational drink and brewing company based in Leuven, Belgium, with a global management office in New York City, and regional headquarters in São Paulo, London, St. Louis, Mexico City, Bremen, Johannesburg and others. It has approximately 630 beer brands in 150 countries. It is dedicated to brewing beer and building brands that will continue to bring people together for the next 100 years and beyond. With centuries of brewing history it has seen countless new friendships, connections and experiences built on a shared love of beer.