ACCIONA is a global leader in sustainable infrastructure solutions and spans the entire value chain, from design and construction through to operation and maintenance.

ACCIONA’s infrastructure business is built on a rich history of Australian companies contributing to some of the nation’s most iconic and ambitious projects for over a century. The company delivers a broad portfolio of sustainable solutions across transport, water and energy.

Some of ACCIONA’s most iconic projects include Melbourne's Bolte Bridge; the majority of Australia’s Pacific Highway and more recently the WestConnex tunnel in Sydney and the MacIntyre Wind Farm in Queensland, one of the largest onshore wind farms in the southern hemisphere.