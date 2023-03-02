AEHRA

The automotive startup AEHRA builds on the vision of its Co-Founder and CEO, Hazim Nada, who envisaged disruption of the EV industry, by redesigning the conventional shape and proportions of a car.

Founded in 2022, the startup acquired automotive talent from its home country, Italy, where its design, procurement and engineering leaders—from the supercar companies Lamborghini and Ferrari—came from, to bring to life an EV that is built purely for a battery-electric system.