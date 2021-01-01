AirtelTigo Ghana

AirtelTigo is a dynamic and innovative brand providing a wide range of telecommunications services, including mobile voice, data, mobile financial services and business connectivity solutions to the Ghanaian market via 400 retail outlets and a wide variety of digital channels. AirtelTigo was launched in November 2017, from a merger between erstwhile Airtel and Tigo. In April of 2021, the Ghanaian government acquired a 100% stake in the company, transforming it into a state-owned telecom carrier.