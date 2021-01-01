Profile Picture

AirtelTigo Ghana

Profile Picture
AirtelTigo is a dynamic and innovative brand providing a wide range of telecommunications services, including mobile voice, data, mobile financial services and business connectivity solutions to the Ghanaian market via 400 retail outlets and a wide variety of digital channels. AirtelTigo was launched in November 2017, from a merger between erstwhile Airtel and Tigo. In April of 2021, the Ghanaian government acquired a 100% stake in the company, transforming it into a state-owned telecom carrier.
Follow on LinkedIn
Visit Partner Website

Company Reports with AirtelTigo Ghana

View All

AirtelTigo Ghana: Building for the Future

Prince Sarpong talks digital transformation and customer engagement in the wake of AirtelTigo Ghana’s historic merger and government acquisition.

Read more

Executives in AirtelTigo Ghana

View All

Prince Sarpong

Chief Information Officer

Read more