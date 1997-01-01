All4Labels Global Packaging Group

All4Labels, headquartered in Hamburg, is one of the world’s leading label and packaging companies and a pioneer in sustainable and digital solutions, printing more than 70 billion labels per year. All4Labels operates in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and China and has been recognised from more than 10000 major local and international customers as long-standing partner and preferred provider of pressure sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, flexible packaging, and smart and security products.

Triton has been the major shareholder of the All4Labels Group since 2019. Triton is an international investment firm founded in 1997 and it includes environmental, social and governance criteria into investment considerations and decision-making processes, which help to capture long-term value.

Since its founding, Triton has completed more than 70 investments and supported more than 260 acquisitions. They are currently invested in 47 companies in Europe, with combined sales of around €17.2bn and more than 100,000 employees.