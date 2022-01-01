Amp Energy

With over 12 years’ experience as a renewable energy asset operator, Amp is on a mission to become the world’s first energy transition supermajor. The firm is growing rapidly as it develops utility-scale battery storage facilities as standalone projects while also providing hybridised solutions to support solar and wind energy installations.

Through its subsidiary company, Amp X, the company is rapidly developing its grid infrastructure and digital energy capabilities to eliminate inefficiencies and provide flexible services that meet the needs of an increasingly electric world.