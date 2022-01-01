Anderson Mori & Tomotsune

Anderson Mori & Tomotsune is a full-service law firm formed by the combination of three leading law firms in Japan: Anderson Mori, one of the largest international firms in Japan, which was best-known for serving overseas companies doing business in Japan since the early 1950s; Tomotsune & Kimura, particularly well-known for its expertise in international finance transactions; and Bingham Sakai Mimura Aizawa, a premier international insolvency, restructuring and crisis-management firm.

Their combined firm serves a multinational client base on in-bound, out-bound and domestic projects, by providing expert, timely and cost-efficient advice across a full range of legal issues, and in the largest, most complex, cross-sector transactions.

Anderson Mori & Tomotsune’s combined expertise enables them to deliver comprehensive advice on virtually all legal issues that may arise from a corporate transaction, including those related to M&A, finance, capital markets and restructuring/insolvency, and litigation/arbitration.

The business is headquartered in Tokyo with branch offices in Osaka and Nagoya. Outside Japan, they have offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City and Bangkok. They also have associated firms in Hong Kong, Jakarta and Singapore.