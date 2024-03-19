HQ Location: Cupertino, California, United States

Apple Inc. is a leading multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California. Established in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne, the company initially focused on personal computers, launching the Apple I and the Apple II, which became widely successful. Over the years, Apple expanded its product offerings, introducing groundbreaking devices such as the Macintosh, iPhone, iPad, and MacBook. Today, Apple is globally recognised for its innovation in consumer electronics, software, and services, making it a key player in the technology industry.

Under the leadership of CEO Tim Cook, Apple continues to lead in the development and sale of cutting-edge products. The company's extensive product lineup includes the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Vision Pro, and Apple TV. Additionally, Apple offers a range of software and services, such as iOS, macOS, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Apple TV+. These products and services have solidified Apple's position as one of the world's most valuable companies, consistently setting benchmarks in technology, design, and user experience.

Apple's commitment to innovation is further reflected in its continuous expansion into new markets and technologies. The company's services, including the Apple Card, Apple Pay, and the App Store, contribute significantly to its revenue, while products like the Apple Watch and AirPods have redefined the wearables market. With a strong focus on privacy, design, and seamless integration across its ecosystem, Apple maintains a loyal customer base and remains a leader in the global technology landscape.