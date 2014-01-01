Asahi Beverages

With roots dating back to 1889, Asahi Beverages is the leading beverages company in Australia and New Zealand. The company produces the most extensive range of alcohol and non-alcohol beverages in Oceania.

Formed in 2014, Asahi Beverages in the last decade has grown enormously. It continues to evolve, looking for ways to thrive, collaborate, connect, and build high performing, adventurous and agile teams. It has almost 20 breweries/manufacturing sites across every Australian state and in New Zealand and employs over 3,800 people.

In Australia, our diverse range of drinks includes leading non-alcohol brands such as Schweppes, Solo, Cottee’s, Cool Ridge water and Spring Valley and Charlie’s juices. We also proudly manufacture and distribute under licence Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Sunkist, Gatorade, Lipton Iced Tea and Kombucha.

Our leading alcohol range in Australia includes Asahi Super Dry, Carlton Draught, Victoria Bitter, Great Northern, Carlton Dry, Pure Blonde, Cascade, Peroni, 4 Pines, Mountain Goat, Pirate Life, Balter, Green Beacon, Somersby Cider, Riot Wine, Vodka Cruiser and Lexington Hill cocktails. We also proudly import and distribute Corona beer.

In New Zealand, our non-alcohol range includes Charlie’s, Phoenix Organics, Cool Ridge and Juicy Lucy’s Juice Co. Our New Zealand alcohol range includes beers such Asahi Super Dry, Peroni and Boundary Road Brewery. It also extends to leading ready-to-drinks such as Long White Vodka and Vodka Cruiser along with Somersby Cider. We also proudly distribute wines such as Penfolds and Wolf Blass.