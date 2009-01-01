atNorth

atNorth is a leading colocation, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence service provider, operating across the Nordic nations of Iceland, Sweden and Finland, with operations in Denmark set to go live in Q4 of 2024. With sustainability at its core, atNorth ensures it delivers environmentally responsible, power-efficient and cost-optimised data centre hosting facilities. atNorth was founded in 2009 and its data centres run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles, with its sites leveraging innovative design, power efficiency and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. Sustainability is a natural and organic part of its delivery and the company utilises the Nordics’ cool climate and data centre design to optimise energy efficiency.