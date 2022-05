Back Market

Launched in November 2014 by Thibaud Hug de Larauze, Quentin Le Brouster, and Vianney Vaute, Back Market is the world’s leading dedicated renewed tech marketplace. The company brings high-quality professionally refurbished electronic devices and appliances to customers in 16 countries. Back Market looks to lead the way in a shift towards a circular economy, freeing the planet from electronic waste while building a leading global tech company.