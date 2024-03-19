HQ Location: Charlotte, North Carolina, USA

Charlotte, North Carolina, USA No. of Employees: 213,000+

213,000+ CEO: Brian Moynihan

Brian Moynihan Website URL: www.bankofamerica.com

www.bankofamerica.com Revenue: $95.3bn (2023)

$95.3bn (2023) Keywords & Services: Financial services, small business support, community engagement, diversity and inclusion, home loans, financial education

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, providing a comprehensive range of banking, investment, asset management, and other financial and risk management products and services. With a commitment to driving social progress and economic mobility, the company actively engages in initiatives that support local communities, particularly through financial education and affordable housing programmes.

Supporting over three million small business owners annually, Bank of America fosters entrepreneurship across the United States. A notable example is their support of Dr. Josh Sanabria, the founder of Isla Veterinary Boutique Hospital in Dallas, Texas, exemplifying their dedication to helping businesses thrive.

Bank of America is also a leader in promoting diversity and inclusion within its workforce and beyond. The company emphasises ethical and professional conduct, with oversight from its Board and CEO. Through partnerships and programmes, they aim to address critical challenges facing communities, making a positive impact on society as a whole.