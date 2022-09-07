Bell Finance

Leveraging the power of our world-class wireless and fibre networks, BCE delivers a wide range of service innovations to consumers, businesses and government customers across Canada including 4G LTE, 5G, and 5G+, Fibe Internet and TV, Wireless Home Internet, cloud and data hosting, IP voice and collaboration and Internet of Things.

Bell Media operates the country’s top media brands, such as CTV, Noovo, TSN, RDS, Crave, and iHeartRadio, is a leading investor in Canadian content creation, including local television and radio news, sports and entertainment programming, and other original TV and film productions, and partners with advertisers to help connect brands to consumers through video, audio, out-of-home and digital platforms, as well as our advanced advertising technology products.

With its extensive network, BCE is also one of Canada’s biggest retailers, with more than 6,000 retail points of distribution across Canada, including approximately 1,100 Bell, Virgin Plus, Lucky Mobile and The Source locations, as well as Glentel-operated locations.