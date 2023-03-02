Profile Picture

Best Buy Health

Profile Picture

Best Buy Health enables care at home for everyone by building on the existing strengths of Best Buy and focusing on three key areas: 

  1. Wellness at home; the thousands of health and wellness products we offer consumers in our stores and on BestBuy.com. 
  2. Aging at home; our suite of products and services through our Lively brand as well as our more than 1,000 empathetic Caring Centre employees that together, enable adults to live independently.  
  3. Care at home; transforming how care at home is delivered by: 
    • Connecting patients and physicians with our Current Health platform to enable care at home and improve patient experiences at outcomes. 
    • Utilizing Geek Squad to deliver, set up, and educate patients on how to use health technology right in their homes.  
    • Providing a first line of defence through our Clinical Command Centre if any health-related issues arise.
Follow on LinkedIn

Executives in Best Buy Health

View All

Jean Olive

Chief Technology Officer of Best Buy Health

Read more