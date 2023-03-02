Best Buy Health
Best Buy Health enables care at home for everyone by building on the existing strengths of Best Buy and focusing on three key areas:
- Wellness at home; the thousands of health and wellness products we offer consumers in our stores and on BestBuy.com.
- Aging at home; our suite of products and services through our Lively brand as well as our more than 1,000 empathetic Caring Centre employees that together, enable adults to live independently.
- Care at home; transforming how care at home is delivered by:
- Connecting patients and physicians with our Current Health platform to enable care at home and improve patient experiences at outcomes.
- Utilizing Geek Squad to deliver, set up, and educate patients on how to use health technology right in their homes.
- Providing a first line of defence through our Clinical Command Centre if any health-related issues arise.
Executives in Best Buy Health
View All