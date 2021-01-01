Profile Picture

Calibre Mining

Profile Picture

With operations in Nicaragua and the United States, the Americas-based Calibre Mining Corp. prides itself on its adoption of a sustainable approach to gold production. Together with the company’s overall productivity, sustainability is a top priority for Calibre. 

The Canadian-listed TSX company is focused on mid-tier gold operations as it strengthens its production base across Nicaragua and in the state of Nevada. At the same time, it is striving to become a leader among its peers in the mining industry with respect to community engagement and environmental stewardship.

Follow on LinkedIn
Contact Partner
Visit Partner Website

Executives in Calibre Mining

View All

Petri Salopera

Vice President, Sustainability

Read more