Capgemini

A global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology, Capgemini is as ambitious today as it has ever been. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. Furthermore, it is a responsible and diverse organisation of over 300,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its formidable 50-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.