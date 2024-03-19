HQ Location: San Ramon, California, USA (Relocating to Houston, Texas by 2025)

No. of Employees: 45,000+

CEO: Mike Wirth

Website URL: www.chevron.com

Revenue: $246.3 billion (2022)

Keywords & Services: Oil and gas exploration, refining, marketing, power generation, chemicals manufacturing, alternative energy.

Chevron Corporation is a leading American multinational energy company with a rich history dating back over 140 years. Founded in the 1870s as the Standard Oil Company of California, Chevron has evolved into one of the world’s largest integrated oil and gas companies, operating in over 180 countries. The company is involved in nearly every facet of the energy sector, including hydrocarbon exploration, production, refining, marketing, and transport, along with chemicals manufacturing and power generation. Chevron is also a key player in the development of alternative energy solutions, reflecting its commitment to delivering ever-cleaner energy.

Chevron is renowned for its innovative approach and dedication to responsible energy production. The company’s global workforce is its greatest asset, driving progress through creativity, collaboration, and an unwavering commitment to integrity. This dedication has established Chevron as a leader in the energy industry, capable of meeting the world’s growing energy needs while navigating complex challenges. The company’s focus on safety, operational excellence, and sustainability ensures that it will continue to thrive in an evolving energy landscape.

Looking to the future, Chevron remains committed to providing reliable, affordable, and cleaner energy to millions around the world. As the company transitions its headquarters to Houston, Texas, it continues to build on its legacy of human ingenuity and innovation, aiming to lead the global energy sector for decades to come.