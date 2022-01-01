City University London

Based in the heart of London, close to the Square Mile and Tech City and in the design hub of Clerkenwell, the university is proud of its heritage and links with business. In the region of half its students come from outside of the UK and its research therefore has worldwide impact. City of London livery companies are among the university’s founders, as well as its long-standing supporters. Professional bodies and organisations help develop City University’s courses and facilities, offering opportunities for work experience and enhance the career prospects of its graduates. It says it is rated third in London for student satisfaction, first in London and fifth in the UK for sustainability, plus 75% of its submitted research is rated as world-leading. City University has five specialist schools that contain outstanding academic departments, faculties, divisions and research centres. Each is home to a unique range of expert teaching and research. They are the School of Arts and Social Sciences, Bayes Business School, the School of Health Sciences, the School of Mathematics, Computer Science and Engineering and the City Law School.