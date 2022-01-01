Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive (Colgate) is a caring, innovative growth company that’s reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets, and our planet.

It manufactures and distributes health and hygiene products, including oral care, home care, personal care, skin health, and pet nutrition.

CP is the worldwide leader in oral care, and its Colgate brand is found in more homes than any other brand. The company’s products are sold in 200 countries and territories worldwide, and its headquarters is in New York City.