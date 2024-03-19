Converge International is a leading provider of employee wellbeing services, organisational development, and workplace training in Australia and New Zealand. Founded in 1960, it offers a range of services – including counselling, coaching, mediation, and training that are aimed at enhancing wellbeing, resilience, and productivity in the workplace.The company is a trusted partner for organisations seeking to cultivate a thriving workplace environment, and it has emerged as a frontrunner in delivering comprehensive employee assistance programs, organisational development solutions, and workplace training across Australia, and New Zealand.