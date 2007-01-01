CPQi

With a focus on digital transformation, predictive artificial intelligence, DevOps and cloud migration, CPQi provides managed services, including building, implementing and supporting financial markets systems for leading American economies. “Our focus is on completing a fulfilling day of work that meets the needs of our clients,” pledges Founder & CEO, Terry Boyland. “Since CPQi was formed in 2007, we have been delighted with the response from our clients, partners and our own team who have seen us grow from strength to strength in the provision of top-quality technology services to the American financial markets. Our top draw performance comes from the application of our values. We believe that a sense of urgency (but never panic) drives our results. As business models evolve in this fast-changing world, we know that the ability to be agile is essential to success. Loyalty to us is a three-way partnership between our clients, our company and our employees. Quality has to be at the heart of our business. After all, our systems drive the global economy.”