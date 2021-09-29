Cranfield School of Management
Founded in 1967, Cranfield School of Management has been educating the future supply chain business leaders of tomorrow for more than 50 years. Helping businesses around the world to learn and succeed by transforming knowledge into action, Cranfield School of Management provides a range of management disciplines with its portfolio of activities including research and consultancy, postgraduate masters and doctoral programmes, executive development courses, conferences and customised programmes.
Executives in Cranfield School of Management
