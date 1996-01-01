CSC/AMD/UPM

CSC Founded in 1971, CSC – IT Center for Science is a Finnish centre of expertise in information technology. It is owned by the Finnish state and higher education institutions. CSC’s mission is to provide high-quality ICT expert services - for higher education institutions, research institutes, culture, public administration, and enterprises. CSC’s Kajaani Data Center Program was created to attract new national and/or international data centre customers to Kajaani, as well as create synergy benefits as part of its ecosystem for the data centres; expand and deepen its knowledge on invocation of data, machine learning and artificial intelligence; and support Kainuu’s visibility, reputation work, internationalisation and business. UPM Founded in 1996, UPM is a large Finnish forest industry company. UPM provides a variety of products made from wood. Due to the structural changes in paper making, many of the organisation’s paper mill facilities are empty. UPM aims to implement new ways of operating on these premises. UPM Is dedicated to creating a future beyond fossils. While its core business isn’t real estate, UPM after closing its paper mill activities is dedicated to developing its real estate to transform them into suitable locations for other usages. AMD Founded in 1969, AMD has driven innovation over 50 years in high-performance computing, graphics and visualisation technologies―the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and data centres. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses, and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work, and play. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.