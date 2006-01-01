Data4 Group

Founded in 2006, Data4 is the largest European data centre operator and investor. Located in Paris, the company finances, designs, builds and operates its own data centres to provide customers with agile, high-performance, secure and environmentally-conscious data hosting solutions.

Its portfolio includes 22 data centres in France, Italy, Spain, Luxembourg and Poland which, combined, represent 137 hectares and 340MW of resources. Its infrastructure relies on high-quality design, alongside a diverse and scalable portfolio of services that adapt perfectly to fit customers’ needs – everything from hosting a single rack to providing a dedicated building.