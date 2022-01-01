Dentsu Aegis Network

We are Dentsu Aegis Network. We innovate the way brands are built. That means we do things differently so they’re better than before. In this way, we make our clients’ most important marketing assets—their brands—win in a changing world. Part of Dentsu Inc., Dentsu Aegis Network is made up of ten global network brands - Carat, Dentsu, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum and supported by its specialist/multi-market brands. Dentsu Aegis Network is headquartered in London and operates in 145 countries worldwide with more than 50,000 dedicated specialists.