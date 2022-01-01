Distributed Ventures

Distributed Ventures targets Insurtech, Fintech, and Digital Health companies. Its mission is to find, fund and work successfully with visionary entrepreneurs, applying the subject matter expertise of strategic LP’s like NFP, its anchor investor, to facilitate long-term success. Typically, we target companies seeking Seed to Series B investments that are looking to supercharge their commercial momentum in order to demonstrate robust product/market fit. Distributed Ventures has offices in both Chicago and New York.