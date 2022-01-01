Dojo

Dojo creates payment tools and technology that empower businesses across the UK to thrive. Dojo’s products include rapid integrated card machines that process payments quickly, and the Dojo app, which lets customers track their transactions in real-time. With WalkUp by Dojo, customers have access to the restaurant queue management system used by restaurants across the UK. Every Dojo product is built to address real customer pain points by our dedicated teams in London, Bristol, Hull and Belfast.