East West Bank

East West Bank is an U.S.-based commercial bank operating over 120 locations in the United States and China. In the United States, we have locations in California, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington. In China, our presence includes full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen, and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, and Xiamen.

East West Bank opened for business in 1973 as the first federally chartered savings institution primarily focused on serving the financial needs of Chinese Americans in Los Angeles at the time. Today, we are the largest independent bank headquartered in Southern California, and have expanded our reach to help mainstream commercial clients connect to new opportunities in the U.S. and China.