EMD Serono, Inc.

EMD Serono aspires to create, improve and prolong life for people living with difficult-to-treat conditions like infertility, multiple sclerosis and cancer. It is the healthcare business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in the US and Canada. EMD Serono feels a duty to not only conserve resources when developing its own products, but also to assist customers who want to increase their sustainability credentials. The company hails the circular economy as an opportunity to promote sustainable development.