Ensono

Ensono helps technology leaders be the catalyst for change by harnessing the power of hybrid cloud to transform their businesses. Our broad services portfolio from mainframe to public cloud, powered by an intelligent governance platform, is designed to help our clients operate for today and optimise for tomorrow. We are award-winning certified experts in AWS and Azure and recognized as Microsoft Datacenter Transformation Partner of the Year in 2020. Ensono has nearly 2,500 associates around the world and is headquartered in greater Chicago.