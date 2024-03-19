HQ Location: Stockholm, Sweden

No. of Employees: 99,000 +

CEO: Börje Ekholm

Website URL: https://www.ericsson.com/en

Revenue: $24.834B (2023)

Services & Keywords: 3G, 4G, 5G equipment, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Internet Protocol (IP), Optical Transport Systems, Bluetooth technology.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, commonly known as Ericsson, stands tall as a leading multinational communication and networking company in the evolving landscape of telecom technology. Based in Stockholm, Sweden, Ericsson has pioneered the provision of advanced infrastructure, software, and professional services to unlock the full potential of connectivity. With its vast footprint in over 180 countries, the company employs an impressive workforce of approximately 100,000 employees to deliver innovative solutions in 3G, 4G, and 5G equipment, as well as Internet Protocol (IP) and optical transport systems, among other services.

Established in 1876 by the visionary Lars Magnus Ericsson, the company has since wielded significant influence in the telecom industry, making major contributions to its development and establishing itself as a leader in the 5G space. The control of Ericsson is jointly held by the Wallenberg family through Investor AB and Handelsbanken via Industrivärden—both entities acquired their voting power after the fall of the Kreuger empire in the early 1930s.

A noteworthy highlight in Ericsson's illustrious history is the invention of Bluetooth technology—a testament to its commitment to constant innovation. The company's credentials are further reinforced with more than 57,000 patents granted to date. As we stride into the future, Ericsson is resolute in continuing its pioneering role, shaping the future of mobile and communication technologies to transform lives and industries globally.