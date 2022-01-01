Everi Holdings

Everi's customers receive a suite of financial service tools that enable secure transactions, streamline credit and debit card processing, and help protect against money-laundering threats. Everi is an industry leader and keenly aware of the importance of this role as we strive to also be an industry-leading corporate citizen. We foster a culture among our employees to ensure that the WHY we work at Everi reflects our shared commitment to positively impact our employees, partners, customers and their guests, shareholders, communities, and the environment. We also offer a robust intelligence solution to help operators build and maintain patron loyalty, laying the foundation for highly targeted, cost-effective player acquisition and retention campaigns.