HQ Location: Irving, Texas, USA

Irving, Texas, USA No. of Employees: 60,000 +

60,000 + CEO: Darren Woods

Darren Woods Website URL: www.exxonmobil.com

www.exxonmobil.com Revenue: $413.7 billion (2022)

$413.7 billion (2022) Keywords & services: Energy production, petrochemicals, lower-emission solutions, Synergy™ fuels, Mobil motor oils, industrial emissions reduction

ExxonMobil is a global leader in the energy and petrochemical industries, with over 140 years of history. The company operates in more than 60 countries, providing the fuels and chemicals that drive modern life. With a workforce of 62,000 employees representing over 160 nationalities, ExxonMobil is committed to fuelling the global economy responsibly while developing lower-emission solutions to meet society’s evolving needs.

ExxonMobil’s mission is to support human progress by providing the energy required for economic growth, coupled with a commitment to transitioning towards a lower-emissions future. The company leverages its vast scale, advanced technology, and integration capabilities to deliver innovative solutions across the energy sector. Whether it's through their Synergy™ unleaded gasoline and diesel fuels or their advanced Mobil motor oils, ExxonMobil continually strives to optimise and protect the engines that power the world.

Adhering to high ethical standards, ExxonMobil remains focused on achieving superior financial and operational results while maintaining the highest levels of integrity in business conduct. This commitment to good governance and responsible operations ensures that ExxonMobil plays a vital role in the energy transition and the long-term economic development of the communities in which it operates.