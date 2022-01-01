Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo is an iron ore pellet producer with mines in Ukraine and sales operations around the world. It has been mining, processing and selling high quality iron ore pellets to the global steel industry for over 50 years. It is located in the Poltava region of central Ukraine and its asset base is the largest iron ore deposit in Europe with over 6 billion tonnes of JORC-classified Mineral Resources, and a further 13 billion tonnes of resources for mineral deposits classified under the GKZ reporting code. Its primary operations currently consist of three open-pit mines with an associated processing facility, and integrated logistics capability together with Ukraine’s proximity to major steel markets allows it to competitively rail, barge and ship our products to premium steel mills globally.