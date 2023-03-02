Fiserv

Fiserv is a leading provider of financial technology, helping clients, including fintechs and many of the largest global brands, unlock new revenue streams using the power of open finance. Fiserv products or services reach nearly 100% of US households, either directly or indirectly through a financial institution, fintech, merchant or biller. The company has 40,000 associates globally and does business in more than 100 countries.

The company’s success is testament to the transformational impact it has managed to achieve on behalf of its clients. Fiserv has a wide spectrum of clients including financial institutions, fintechs, and enterprise and main-street merchants, as well as corporate entities, all looking to drive greater engagement with their customers. The Fiserv approach to open finance helps define and accelerate their clients’ ability to innovate with new financial products and experiences, embedded directly at the point of need.

In 2021, Fiserv launched a dedicated fintech-oriented business unit to pursue growth in open finance. Today, the unit allows Fiserv to service the needs of a growing number of fintechs, financial institutions and enterprise merchants in a strategic way.