G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers

In 1925, two women named Nell and Esther worked for the Grand Pop Bottling Company in Cincinnati. With the early stages of the depression taking place, the owner of Grand Pop decided to put the company on the market. Nell and Esther asked their boyfriends, Walter Gross and Isaac N. Jarson, if they would be interested in becoming equal partners in purchasing the business. Walter and Isaac agreed and all four became equal partners in the company.

Today, G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers Inc. is the largest family-owned and operated Pepsi franchise bottler at 11 locations in Ohio and Kentucky. As a market leader, the company offers an extensive beverage refreshment portfolio including Pepsi-Cola, Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Max, Mountain Dew, Sierra Mist, Mug Root Beer, Dr Pepper, Crush, Tropicana Fruit Beverages, Amp, RockStar and Bang energy products, Starbucks Frappuccino and iced beverages, Lipton Teas, Ocean Spray, Aquafina and LifeWater products, SoBe energy beverages, Gatorade and Muscle Milk products. G&J Pepsi strives to maintain the highest quality products and services to its customers.