Profile Picture

Gilead Sciences (Kite Pharma)

Profile Picture

Kite, a Gilead Company, is singularly focused on cell therapy—which uses a patient’s own immune cells to treat and potentially cure cancer. CAR T-cell therapy is a one-time, individualised treatment that harnesses the power of the patient’s own immune system to fight certain forms of blood cancer. Kite has more patient experience than any other cell therapy company, treating more than 19,500 patients globally through more than 420 authorised treatment centres around the world.

Visit Partner Website

Executives in Gilead Sciences (Kite Pharma)

View All

Cindy Perettie

Executive Vice President at Global Head of Kite

Read more

Chris McDonald

Global Head of Technical Operations at Kite

Read more