Global Air Cylinder Wheels

GACW has created the trailblazing Air Suspension Wheel (ASW) – long-lasting, versatile and high-performance steel wheels that are set to revolutionise the mining industry and bring an end to the reckless disposal of environmentally destructive rubber tyres. The ASW structure is engineered to last as long as the mining vehicle itself, while the unique inwheel suspension allows for continuous weight distribution and a lower center of gravity. The wheels also require much less energy and, due to reduced rolling resistance, fuel savings are boosted.