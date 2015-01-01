Glovo

Glovo is a Spanish start-up founded in Barcelona in 2015 with 4.3m active users, 65,000 active couriers and a roster of over 3,000 staff. It is an app that allows users to get the best products in their city to be delivered in a few minutes. It connects users, businesses and couriers to make that possible; born with the aim of transforming the way users acquire what they need and making cities more accessible. Glovo wants to give everyone easy access to a range of products, while having a sustainable impact on the economy, society and environment. They pride themselves on being a tech-first responsible company.