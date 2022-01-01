Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leading Treasury and Liquidity Management solution provider, serving private equity, real estate, hedge funds, asset managers, fund administrators, insurance companies and pension funds with powerful, proactive performance enhancement and risk mitigation capabilities that generate operational alpha, enhance operational controls and streamline investment processes. Hazeltree’s integrated treasury and liquidity management solution includes comprehensive cash management, debt management, liquidity and cashflow management, securities financing, collateral management, counterparty and legal entity management and margin management capabilities. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London, Bournemouth and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.hazeltree.com.