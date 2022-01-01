Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan

The Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) is a defined benefit (DB) pension plan that has been helping build the foundation for a financially secure retirement for Ontario’s healthcare workers since 1960. HOOPP’s driving purpose is to deliver on the pension promise for its members - a predictable, secure retirement income that is paid for life. The organization manages all aspects of the pension plan for Ontario’s healthcare workers including administering the Plan and investing member and employer contributions to ensure that pensions can be paid now and into the future.