Home Credit India

Home Credit India [HCIN] is a local arm of the international consumer finance provider Home Credit NV, with operations spanning Europe and Asia and is committed to drive financial inclusion in India.

The parent company was founded in 1997 in the Czech Republic and has since branched out into a number of other key markets with HCIN was established in 2012 and operates as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), licenced by the Reserve Bank of India. It’s core aim is to empower people to live the life they want now with a focus on ‘financial inclusion and responsible lending’.

Home Credit Group is known for providing regulated and trusted financial products and services aimed at ‘unbanked or underserved’ parts of the population delivered via seamless loan applications, fast credit scoring and responsible lending.

Home Credit India has an employee base of around 5,000 and has been consistently expanding operations since its entry in 2012, with its operations spread over 625 cities across India.

The company has a strong network of over 50,000 point-of-sale (PoS) locations and is growing with a customer base of over 14 million customers. Embracing digital transformation, HCIN is fast-expanding its digital presence and offerings since 2020, to build an omni-channel connection with our products and services.