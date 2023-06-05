HSB Canada

Founded in 1875, HSB Canada started life at a time when pressure boilers were the primary engine powering equipment and machinery in industry across Canada. The technology was relatively new and explosions were quite common, until companies like HSB Canada started deploying engineers to routinely inspect this prone equipment. At the time, this was an extremely novel approach, but the insurance industry has come a long way since 1875 – and HSB Canada with it.

Today, the Toronto-headquartered business provides inspection, risk management and IoT technology services, as well as insuring a number of specialty lines, including equipment breakdown cover – a nod to the company’s heritage, which is still reflected in its logo – as well as cyber insurance cover, a huge area of need in an increasingly volatile world.

Since 2009, HSB has been a part of the Munich Re Group, giving it access to a wider pool of expertise – and the company acknowledges that talent is one of the things that sets it apart.